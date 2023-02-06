Although Baltzersen’s Café will remain unaffected on Oxford Street, as will Bakeri Baltzersen just a little along the same street, the Scandinavian inspired business is set to rent out its neighbouring coffee shop, which opened in 2018, due to low footfall since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement on social media, Baltzersen’s said: "Many of you will have noticed that our coffee shop, situated next to the main cafe, has been empty for quite a while now.

“We have struggled to open it for any prolonged length of time since the Covid pandemic.

Paul Rawlinson, owner of Baltzersen's cafe in Harrogate, says its neighbouring coffee shop, which opened in 2018, is up for rent.

"It simply hasn’t been busy enough, especially during the week.

“Whilst the cafe still has queues at the busiest times, the truth is visitor numbers are down overall and have been since reopening after lockdown.

“In the current climate we think the best choice is to try and sublet the premises – offering the space for someone else to use in order to help with paying the rent.”

Since it first opened on October 1, 2012, Baltzersen’s has been one of the most innovative businesses in Harrogate's hospitality sector, constantly creating inspiring, high quality menus and always seeking to expand.

But, on its 10th anniversary last year, owner Paul Rawlinson was typically open about the challenges he faced, despite winning awards and the admiration of customers.

Blogging on the website www.baltzersens.co.uk he said: "We are immensely proud of what we have created (but) the business hasn’t truly delivered for us financially…yet.

"I think the next couple of years are going to be incredibly hard.

"It’s a perfect storm of rising costs, customers with less money in their pockets and it’s coming after the last couple of years where many businesses have taken on additional debt in order to survive the Covid pandemic."