Law firm increases support for Harrogate International Festivals

Harrogate Family Law has become a Premier Partner of Harrogate International Festivals. Pictured: HIF's chief executive Sharon Canavar with HFL's Andrew Meehan.

As a thank-you for joining an exclusive club of local and regional sponsors, Harrogate Family Law was presented with a special trophy made by local sculptor Steve Blaylock.

Andrew Meehan, managing director of Harrogate Family Law, said: “We have been supporters of Harrogate International Festivals for a number of years now, and as we have grown so has our financial backing of this superb arts organisation.

“We are delighted to now be ranked as a Premier Partner, and in doing so know our contribution will go towards the Harrogate International Festivals team delivering their superb range of festivals, events and art installations, all of which help put Harrogate on the cultural map.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate International Festival chief executive Sharon Canavar said: “If it wasn’t for businesses such as Harrogate Family Law, we would not be able to deliver the cultural calendar of activities that we are renowned for, and Harrogate would be all the poorer as a result.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic first struck in early 2020, Harrogate International Festivals has had to cancel, postpone or radically adapt its output in order to adhere to government guidelines and health restrictions, a process which Ms Canavar has called “incredibly difficult”.

Mr Meehan Added: “We are acutely aware of the impact that Covid has had on the charity and events sectors over the last 20 months. However, in that time Harrogate International Festivals has demonstrated its creativity, ingenuity, and can-do attitude in delivering events virtually and socially distanced when needed to. And as soon as restrictions were eased, it safely brought live events back to the town.