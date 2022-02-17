Landmark Harrogate hotel bought by expanding pub chain

he Inn Collection Group has completed the purchase of the 90-room Hotel St George in Harrogate. The award-winning northern pub company has bought the prestigious Edwardian site in the centre of the historic spa town for an undisclosed value, as it continues to broaden its customer base across Yorkshire. The completion of The Hotel St George cements The Inn Collection Groups standing as the leading company in the UK for individual acquisitions and the pub company with the highest number of bedrooms per site in the country*. Sean Donkin is managing director of The Inn Collection Group. He said: The Hotel St George is an exciting acquisition for us as we continue to expand our customer bas

The 90-room Hotel St George, opposite the Royal Hall, has been bought by The Inn Collection Group for an undisclosed sum.

The Edwardian hotel is the latest in a series of local acquisitions for the Alchemy-backed group, which has previously bought the Dower House in Knaresborough, the Dean Court in York and the Ripon Spa Hotel in Ripon, supported with banking from OakNorth.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We have had Harrogate in our sights for a considerable time while identifying a site that is a fit with our ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore’ brand.

“We are delighted to have completed on this superb site which will be a tremendous asset for our customers and our portfolio of inns in the best UK locations.”

He added: “The Hotel St George has everything we look for in an Inn Collection Group venue: a first-class destination, placing our guests into the heart of the UK’s best locations – it is a perfect site for exploring Harrogate and the surrounding Yorkshire Dales.

“We are looking forward to enhancing this stunning building so it delivers its full potential for visitors and customers living in and around the locality in Harrogate.”

The Hotel St George, which includes The Swaledale Restaurant and six function rooms, will continue trading under the group’s ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore’ pub-with-rooms brand before undergoing refurbishment and remodelling works this year.

Also in Yorkshire, The Inn Collection Group is redeveloping Northallerton’s former police station into a 32-bedroom pub with rooms called The Northallerton Inn. It also owns The Stables at Whitby and The King’s Head Inn at Newton-under-Roseberry.

Ward Hadaway corporate partner Imogen Holland provided legal advice on the Hotel St George acquisition, with Silverstone and Bradley Hall advising on pre-diligence.