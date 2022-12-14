Knaresborough opticians wins national accolade at prestigious awards ceremony in London

The independent opticians, based on the High Street in Knaresborough, won Social Media Practice of the Year at the glamorous black tie event held at the Hilton on Park Lane in London.

The ceremony was held at the end of last month and was hosted by TV personality Vernon Kay.

On Yorkshire Eyewear, the judges said: “Our winner excels across all platforms and the judges were impressed by the tailorings of content, use of real people, consistency, quality, frequency of posting, mix of fun and educational content; the list goes on.”

From left to right - Kim Bentley (Practice manager and Dispensing Optician), Vernon Kay (TV Personality), Meg Lazenby, Karen and Garrey Haase (Practice Owners), Chris Bennett (Optician Magazine Publisher and Editor) and Amhed Ejaz ( Co-Owner of Cambridge Spectacle Co.)

Garrey Haase, Yorkshire Eyewear’s co-owner, is delighted to win the award.

He said: “Earlier in the year we made the decision to bring all our social media in house and employed Meg to facilitate this.

"We have noticed a huge increase in engagement and have been delighted with the variety of the content she produces.

"Winning this award is testament to the fantastic job Meg has done.”We never expected to be coming home with the trophy as we were up against some outstanding practices including the winners from the last two ceremonies.”

Yorkshire Eyewear has also been shortlisted for Fashion Practice of the Year at SightCare’s national award ceremony, which will be held at the end of January.

