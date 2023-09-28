News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize

Kirkby Malzeard Community Pub Group awarded £330,000 of Government funding to save historic inn

Villagers battling to save one of North Yorkshire’s oldest inns have been awarded a £330,000 Government grant to help realise plans to buy and refurbish it as a community-owned pub, bistro and coffee shop.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Community Ownership Fund grant was announced on Monday, September 25, by Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young.

The announcement stated that the Henry Jenkins Inn, Kirkby Malzeard, would receive the grant after being the subject of a long battle by local residents to save it from redevelopment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Sadler, chairman of the Henry Jenkins Community Pub Ltd, said: “We’re delighted that the Minister and the COF team have recognised that we’ve put forward a realistic and properly-costed business plan for the purchase and refurbishment of this important local asset.

The Henry Jenkins Community Pub Group awarded £330,000 by Government funding.The Henry Jenkins Community Pub Group awarded £330,000 by Government funding.
The Henry Jenkins Community Pub Group awarded £330,000 by Government funding.
Most Popular

“Together with more than £200,000 worth of pledged community shares from local people, this puts us in a strong position to do something exceptional.

“We’re convinced that the revival of this historic building as a community-owned facility can make a huge difference to our village by creating an exciting new social space, bringing people together and helping to kick-start the regeneration of the local economy.”

Mr Sadler emphasised that there were still obstacles to overcome – not least the continued refusal of the pub owner to sell it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six purchase offers from the Henry Jenkins Community Pub Group have been rejected and permission for a site survey refused.

The group has been fighting to save the historic pub for more than six years and together with community members have revived festivals and events in the village which have successfully boosted the local economy.

He added: “It's been a long slog, but it feels like the tide might be turning in our favour.

“It gives us enormous confidence but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves, we do realise there’s still some way to go to secure the pub.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A recent boom in tourism has proved the village to be thriving and growing in popularity from visitors.

Residents believe the pub will play a part in the economic regeneration with a beneficial knock-on effect to surrounding trade.

“We’ve already started to see that community spirit building,” Mr Sadler said.

“Through our local ward councillor, we have begun preliminary discussions with North Yorkshire Council over a proposed compulsory purchase order to break the deadlock and secure the Henry Jenkins for future generations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to make clear that we still regard compulsory purchase as a last resort.”

Read More
Bus driver involved in fatal crash near Ripon ‘completely overwhelmed by respons...

“We are always open to discussions with the owner over purchase but we will only pay a fair market price which would need his permission for a proper valuation and structural survey.”

The application for funding under the Community Ownership Fund was submitted by HJCP’s treasurer, Andy Taylor.

Mr Taylor said: “We burned the midnight oil to get our COF application in shape and I’m enormously proud that we've been selected for grant approval.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is a lot to do including raising the funds pledged by our membership but this vote of confidence from the Government will get some real impetus behind the campaign to restore Henry Jenkins as a much-loved community asset in the village.”

Related topics:North YorkshireAndy Taylor