The Community Ownership Fund grant was announced on Monday, September 25, by Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young.

The announcement stated that the Henry Jenkins Inn, Kirkby Malzeard, would receive the grant after being the subject of a long battle by local residents to save it from redevelopment.

Richard Sadler, chairman of the Henry Jenkins Community Pub Ltd, said: “We’re delighted that the Minister and the COF team have recognised that we’ve put forward a realistic and properly-costed business plan for the purchase and refurbishment of this important local asset.

“Together with more than £200,000 worth of pledged community shares from local people, this puts us in a strong position to do something exceptional.

“We’re convinced that the revival of this historic building as a community-owned facility can make a huge difference to our village by creating an exciting new social space, bringing people together and helping to kick-start the regeneration of the local economy.”

Mr Sadler emphasised that there were still obstacles to overcome – not least the continued refusal of the pub owner to sell it.

Six purchase offers from the Henry Jenkins Community Pub Group have been rejected and permission for a site survey refused.

The group has been fighting to save the historic pub for more than six years and together with community members have revived festivals and events in the village which have successfully boosted the local economy.

He added: “It's been a long slog, but it feels like the tide might be turning in our favour.

“It gives us enormous confidence but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves, we do realise there’s still some way to go to secure the pub.”

A recent boom in tourism has proved the village to be thriving and growing in popularity from visitors.

Residents believe the pub will play a part in the economic regeneration with a beneficial knock-on effect to surrounding trade.

“We’ve already started to see that community spirit building,” Mr Sadler said.

“Through our local ward councillor, we have begun preliminary discussions with North Yorkshire Council over a proposed compulsory purchase order to break the deadlock and secure the Henry Jenkins for future generations.

“We would like to make clear that we still regard compulsory purchase as a last resort.”

“We are always open to discussions with the owner over purchase but we will only pay a fair market price which would need his permission for a proper valuation and structural survey.”

The application for funding under the Community Ownership Fund was submitted by HJCP’s treasurer, Andy Taylor.

Mr Taylor said: “We burned the midnight oil to get our COF application in shape and I’m enormously proud that we've been selected for grant approval.

