Just days left to enter the Harrogate Business Excellence Awards

Former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will once again present the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards as they take place at the Pavilions of Harrogate this June. PHOTO: Gerard Binks.

So far, more than 100 companies have entered, and more are expected to put their names in the hat over the coming days as they rush to get their entries in before the window for nominations closes.

The awards, which are in their 17th year, are open to businesses based across the Harrogate District, Wetherby, Tadcaster, and surrounding areas.

There are 14 categories, including three new ones: Best Leisure, Retail & Hospitality Business of the Year, sponsored by tourism body Destination Harrogate; Best Independent Business, sponsored by law firm Ison Harrison; and Business Community Hero, which will recognise a person, team or business whose efforts during the coronavirus crisis inspired others in the community.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More established categories include Best Rural Business, Best Large Company, Best SME, Business of the Year, Employer of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprentice/Traineee of the Year, the Technology Development Award, the Sustainable Business Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Entering is easy – just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and follow the links. Entries must be received by noon on Friday, April 29.

A shortlist for each category will be revealed in a special edition of this newspaper on Thursday, May 19.

The winners will be announced at a glittering gala awards ceremony hosted by Yorkshire broadcasting legend Harry Gration MBE. Mr Gration, who worked for the BBC for over 40 years and is most famous for fronting news programme Look North, retired in 2020, but still makes time to support causes and events he believes are important.

“It’s wonderful to be back celebrating all that’s vibrant about business in the Harrogate area,” said Mr Gration, who has hosted the awards three times in the past.

“The last two years have been unbelievably tough, but the resilience and never-say-die spirit has pulled many businesses through.

“Now, fingers crossed, we can look forward to a positive result for all the hard work put in. I am honoured to host the awards. I love the event, which really shows off the Harrogate area’s best on a glitzy night!”

The black-tie awards ceremony will take place at Pavilions of Harrogate, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s indoor events venue at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

Heather Parry, managing director of Yorkshire Event Centre and deputy CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: “We are very excited to be welcoming the Harrogate Business Excellence Awards and Harry Gration back to Pavilions of Harrogate. This is always a great event; celebrating the best of the best, in the best venue, with the best food and service! We look forward to welcoming everyone to this special evening.”

There are still category sponsorship opportunities available – contact [email protected] for details.