Job offers: Harrogate charities stage joint event to attract staff for social care careers

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s Chief Executive in Harrogate.

Members of Disability Action Yorkshire and The Avalon Group will be at Everyman Cinema, on Station Parade, between 11am and 1.30pm to answer questions from those interested in working in the care sector.

They will also be able to inform attendees about the work of the individual charities as well as the roles that are currently available.

The Avalon Group provides support to a wide range of individuals across the North of England and its customers include older adults, people with dementia, physical, sensory or learning disabilities, mental health difficulties, acquired brain injuries, young people in transition and adults on the autistic spectrum.

Disability Action Yorkshire, which owns and operates a residential care home on Claro Road and has a training centre on Hornbeam Park, provides services that create opportunities for disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s Chief Executive said: “As two Harrogate-based charities operating in similar fields, we’ve decided to partner for this social care recruitment event.

“For those considering a career in social care, this will be an ideal opportunity to find out about the importance of this sector, what we as individual charities do, and the jobs that are currently available.

“Unlike privately-run social care businesses, our two organisations put the care of our customers above profit.”

Further information about Disability Action Yorkshire, is available from its website, www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk