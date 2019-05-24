It's back - Harrogate 'Fan Park' for UCI cycling championships

There will be a whole host of live entertainment and events in Harrogate throughout the week the UCI cycling championships come to town - much of it still to be announced.

One thing that can be confirmed is that the Fan Park which proved so popular at the Tour De France in 2014 will be making a return this September for the 'Olympics of road cycling.'

The free Harrogate Residents guide, which will be distributed to 40,000 people across the town, not only offers information on the cycling but also a detailed summary of the road closure programme, travel and transport and details on the Fan Park. The latter is an essential part of the carnival atmosphere.

Located on the Stray adjacent to the finish line for all the UCI 2019 Road World Championships races, it will give spectators the chance to witness multiple passes as riders circulate the course, whilst enjoying all the action on the big screens.

There will be refreshments, live entertainment and the chance to interact with local businesses, UCI partners and cycling brands. It will also host the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as every podium presentation.

Organisers are keen that local independents, especially from the food and drink sector, get the chance to be represented in the Fan Park.

Any local business interested in being part of the Fan Zone should email: exhibit@yorkshire2019.co.uk

