Coming - Rave at Royal Hall in Harrogate with Graeme Park

Harrogate’s Edwardian Royal Hall is to be transformed into a Rave for one night only this summer by Harrogate International Festivals.

The appearance of legendary Hacienda DJ Graeme Park for a night of classic club tracks on Friday, June 28 puts the seal on organisers’ bid to make the town “playful and pleased to shake its booty” this year.

Amazing - THIS is coming to Harrogate soon



The world-famous Park pioneered House sounds at Manchester’s legendary Hacienda club owned by Factory Records boss Tony Wilson and New Order in the mid to late 1980s.



Making a return visit to Harrogate following an ecstatic reception at a festival event last year, the Aberdeen-born DJ said: “Nothing about the Hacienda was planned or contrived. Everyone would dress down rather than dressing up.

“Barristers would be dancing next to shopgirls. Tony Wilson’s spirit lives on today.”



In the past few years Graeme has reunited with original Haçienda Friday Nude Night partner Mike Pickering for a variety of FAC51 The Haçienda club nights playing a selection of contemporary tunes alongside a variety of forgotten classics.



Park said: “We want to try and recreate the excitement of the original Nude nights when nobody knew what we were playing from one week to the next.”

Despite the enduring popularity of the msuic itself, life has moved on; the Haçienda is now an apartment building.



But, at the back of the building, there is a time-line, carved into steel, detailing the history of the club from Madonna‘s early performance to its closure.

There’s Graeme’s name not once, but twice, carved into the metal for time immemorial.



The legendary DJ’s appearance at the Royal Hall for Harrogate International Festivals is only one of several events coming soon.

The first will take place as early as next Thursday, May 30 when Casino Royale in Concert, produced in association with EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), will come to Harrogate’s most modern building - Harrogate Convention Centre.



Bond on the big screen will be accompanied live by The Hallé symphony orchestra performing composer David Arnold’s thrilling musical score in sync to the picture.

Directed by Martin Campbell, Casino Royale brings us Bond at the start of his career, having got his 007 status and his licence to kill.



It also marked Daniel Craig’s first appearance as the legendary MI6 operative.

The conductor for the show which starts at 7pm will be Ben Palmer.

Tickets are available at the festival’s website, by phone on 01423 562303 or in person at its office at 32 Cheltenham Parade.

Climate change pupils 'strike' in Harrogate