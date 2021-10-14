Independent Harrogate shop opens in new premises

The stylish Owl menswear and womenswear store has just relocated into its new premises at 31 Montpellier Parade in Harrogate.

As well as expanding into womenswear, the store is also introducing a series of regular events over the next season - starting tonight, Thursday, October 14.

The event will feature Nicholas Daley will be presenting his AW21 collaboration with Lavenham in the Owl store from 6pm to 9pm.