In the company of Martin Rae, the Harrogate haircare entrepreneur looking to build his beauty brand overseas

Martin Rae

Q: In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

A: We manufacture and retail electrical haircare and beauty products. It all started after I left a competitor business called ghd and decided there was a great opportunity to design and market products which would suit our customers’ haircare needs better. Using temperature control and kinder styling technology, we could create high-quality, gentle products which got fantastic results for more people. All hair is different, so we saw a gap in the market for a brand that catered to all different hair types. This is how CLOUD NINE was born.

Q: What’s the most surprising thing about it?

A: We remain a fully independent family-owned business and now employ a third generation. In a fast-paced and competitive industry this brings challenges, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

I’m so proud of how we’ve developed in the industry while staying true to our unique values and structure.

Q: What do you do?

A: I am the CEO of CLOUD NINE with overall responsibility for the company. I oversee the strategy and growth plans for the business and our future, alongside the senior management team.

Basically, I have built the company, and my brother Gavin has built the brand – it is a great partnership, with Gavin as our chief strategy officer.

Q: How did you end up here?

A: I was aware of the industry from a young age, as my mother was a hairdresser, and I was always intrigued by the work she did.

I got my first job in the haircare industry in 1995, and I joined ghd in 2000 as general manager. I worked at the company for seven years, leaving in 2007.

I then spent two years planning the launch and strategy for CLOUD NINE. I first began importing professional hair products from the US in the mid-1990s; this led me to learn more about the ingredients and technology behind quality haircare, eventually resulting in building my own company to focus on premium, affordable haircare products which work for everyone.

Q: If you weren’t doing this, what would you be doing?

A: I would have loved to run a ski business – anything that would have allowed me to live and work in the mountains.

Q: What motivates you?

A: Solving practical business problems and providing our customers with solutions to their haircare needs.

Day to day, I enjoy building the team we have and supporting them. It’s what drives me to succeed.

Q: What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

A: To trust my own instincts more. It has taken me years to learn to do this properly. Often you need to rely on experience, but all too often people with the strongest opinions are the ones not having to make the difficult decisions!

Q: What excites you about business?

A: We have no boundaries to what we can achieve. Within our business category, we can grow the brand anywhere in the world – and it is a £25bn market!

It’s always exciting to focus on how much opportunity there is out there for our industry, our products and the CLOUD NINE brand.

Q: What is your pet hate in business?

A: I’m a positive person focused on getting the job done – in my career I have never had time for office politics.

Great team work and a focus on objectives are the keys to a successful business.

Q: What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

A: Start! You need to build relationships, trust and knowledge – it takes time and people expect instant success, but it very rarely works like that. Progress is hardly ever linear.

There’s no real way to get around this: put in the time to gain experience, learn a few things, take a risk, get knocked back and get back up and try again with the knowledge you’ve gained from that setback.

There’s no need to try to go from zero to 100 too quickly if you don’t have the know-how or the investment to back it up, but an overly cautious approach might not give you the learning opportunities you need to thrive in the long term.

Q: Who in business do you most admire, and why?

A: My dad – he ran a small construction-based business during the 1980s and early 90s when there was an economic recession. It was a very difficult time and I believe that I got my tenacity and survival skills from him.

You have to be tough to run a business and survive; there will always be challenges along the way.

Q: What moments of your career so far stand out?

A: Receiving our 2020 Black Friday sales figures was a defining moment for the business. It was then that I realised that we had hit a tipping point and built a brand that is trusted and loved by so many.

Q: What sets your company apart from the competition?

A: Our whole approach – we are a family business with hairdressing in our blood. Our history gives us a deep understanding of our customers’ needs – and our passion means we really care about them.

Once you truly understand your customer, strategy and planning become much clearer.

Q: What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

A: Like many other companies, supply chain and recruitment are the biggest challenges. I hope this improves over time, but it is so dependent on factors outside our control.

Q: Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

A: Yes, our plan is to continue to grow our market share and brand awareness. Our main markets are currently the UK and Australia, but we have plans to expand into several new countries in 2022/23.

I also believe that we have significant growth opportunities in the EU. We already have eight overseas websites, which I expect to rise to 12 by next year.

Q: Why is it good to do business from Harrogate?

A: I love working in Harrogate. It’s a unique town with a heritage and presence I greatly admire; it feels good to be here.

We have grown a superb team from the local area, so it’s important for me to keep that going and maintain our company connection with Harrogate.

Crucially, this town is a great environment to do business in and a great place to enjoy life; both go hand in hand for us. Harrogate is well-connected, modern but historic, full of great places to eat and drink, and gives your organisation access to a friendly, resilient Yorkshire workforce.

I want everyone who works for us to benefit from a good work/life balance, and Harrogate is one of the best places in the country to make that happen. We have no plans to move from our head office location in Hornbeam Park.

