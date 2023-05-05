News you can trust since 1836
The nominees of Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards enjoyed a celebratory drinks reception at the Pickled Sprout on Wednesday evening

IN PICTURES: Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards nominees enjoy celebratory drinks reception at the Pickled Sprout

The finalists in our Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards met up on Wednesday evening for a special pre-event drinks reception.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th May 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:37 BST

The nominees were invited to the Pickled Sprout to celebrate being shortlisted for an award at the glitzy ceremony at the Pavilions Of Harrogate on May 25.

To buy your tickets, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/hba-2023/

To find out who is shortlisted for an award, click HERE

Joe Masterson and Kirsty Hassan enjoying a celebratory drink at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards drinks reception

1. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

Joe Masterson and Kirsty Hassan enjoying a celebratory drink at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards drinks reception Photo: Gerard Binks

Sylvia Brett and Sarah Bowman enjoying a celebratory drink at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards drinks reception

2. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

Sylvia Brett and Sarah Bowman enjoying a celebratory drink at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards drinks reception Photo: Gerard Binks

Sue Kramer and Matthew Chapman enjoying the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards drinks reception

3. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

Sue Kramer and Matthew Chapman enjoying the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards drinks reception Photo: Gerard Binks

Dan Siddle, Clemence Rolx and Sharon Canavar enjoying a celebratory drink at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards drinks reception

4. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

Dan Siddle, Clemence Rolx and Sharon Canavar enjoying a celebratory drink at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards drinks reception Photo: Gerard Binks

