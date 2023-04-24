REVEALED: Finalists announced for Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

The winners will be announced at a glittering black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on May 25, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

This year, Matthew Chapman, Manager of Harrogate BID, Sue Kramer, President of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Stuart Wright of Evelyn Partners LLP, Mike Patterson, Head of Employment at Berwins Solicitors and Nicola Stamford, Owner and Founding Director of The Big Bamboo Agency formed our panel of judges who met on Thursday afternoon to determine the winners of the awards.

Following a tough judging process, the finalists in the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 can be revealed

On the judging process, Stuart Wright, of Evelyn Partners LLP, said: “I am thrilled to have been a judge at this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.

"The awards provide a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of businesses that are driving the economy forward.

"Being a part of this process not only allows me to witness first-hand the impact that these businesses are having on their communities and industries, but also to honour their achievements and inspire others to strive for excellence.”

Here is a list of all the finalists for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023...

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions)

Ailsa Bailey - Blue Willow Heritage

Grace Bald - Cedar Court Hotel

Scott Palmer - Labcorp

Sophie Cowler - Berwins Solicitors

Best Independent Business

Astral Gymnastics Club

SheerBliss

The Soundproofing Store

Yorkshire Appliance Repairs Ltd

Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law)

Beaucare Medical Ltd

Cause UK

IDR Law

Permaquip - Aquarius Rail

Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School)

Belzona Polymerics Ltd

Enchantica’s

Harrogate College

Verity Frearson

Your Harrogate

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

Alastair Taylor - Nynet Ltd

Ian Baker - The Soundproofing Store

Mrs Sylvia Brett - Harrogate Ladies' College

Tiffany Snowden - Blue Willow Heritage Ltd

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award

Belzona Polymerics Ltd

Harrogate College

Harrogate International Festivals

Harlow Consulting

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins)

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers - Travis Perkins Plc

Vida Healthcare LimitedRural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group)

Claire Baxter Gallery

The Motorist

Toft Gate Barn

Yolk Farm

Technology & Digital Award

Garage Services Online

Howard Conrad

ICE - Strive Group Ltd

NYnet Ltd

Sustainability Award

Belzona Polymerics Ltd

Harrogate College

Nearly New Cashmere Co.

Number Thirteen

Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Destination Harrogate

Harrogate International Festivals

Mother Shipton's Cave

Turkish Baths Harrogate

Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)

Mama Doreen’s Emporium

Number Thirteen

The Motorist

The Wild Swan

Yolk Farm

Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)

Cedar Court Hotel

Grantley Hall

HRH Group

The Crown Hotel Harrogate

The West Park Hotel

Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

Winner to be announced on the night

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by Big Bamboo Agency)

Winner to be announced on the night

