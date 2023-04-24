REVEALED: Finalists announced for Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023
Following a tough judging process, we can finally reveal the finalists in this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.
The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.
The winners will be announced at a glittering black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on May 25, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.
This year, Matthew Chapman, Manager of Harrogate BID, Sue Kramer, President of Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, Stuart Wright of Evelyn Partners LLP, Mike Patterson, Head of Employment at Berwins Solicitors and Nicola Stamford, Owner and Founding Director of The Big Bamboo Agency formed our panel of judges who met on Thursday afternoon to determine the winners of the awards.
On the judging process, Stuart Wright, of Evelyn Partners LLP, said: “I am thrilled to have been a judge at this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.
"The awards provide a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication, and innovation of businesses that are driving the economy forward.
"Being a part of this process not only allows me to witness first-hand the impact that these businesses are having on their communities and industries, but also to honour their achievements and inspire others to strive for excellence.”
Here is a list of all the finalists for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023...
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions)
Ailsa Bailey - Blue Willow Heritage
Grace Bald - Cedar Court Hotel
Scott Palmer - Labcorp
Sophie Cowler - Berwins Solicitors
Best Independent Business
Astral Gymnastics Club
SheerBliss
The Soundproofing Store
Yorkshire Appliance Repairs Ltd
Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law)
Beaucare Medical Ltd
Cause UK
IDR Law
Permaquip - Aquarius Rail
Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School)
Belzona Polymerics Ltd
Enchantica’s
Harrogate College
Verity Frearson
Your Harrogate
Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)
Alastair Taylor - Nynet Ltd
Ian Baker - The Soundproofing Store
Mrs Sylvia Brett - Harrogate Ladies' College
Tiffany Snowden - Blue Willow Heritage Ltd
Employee Health & Wellbeing Award
Belzona Polymerics Ltd
Harrogate College
Harrogate International Festivals
Harlow Consulting
Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins)
LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers - Travis Perkins Plc
Vida Healthcare LimitedRural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group)
Claire Baxter Gallery
The Motorist
Toft Gate Barn
Yolk Farm
Technology & Digital Award
Garage Services Online
Howard Conrad
ICE - Strive Group Ltd
NYnet Ltd
Sustainability Award
Belzona Polymerics Ltd
Harrogate College
Nearly New Cashmere Co.
Number Thirteen
Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park)
Destination Harrogate
Harrogate International Festivals
Mother Shipton's Cave
Turkish Baths Harrogate
Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)
Mama Doreen’s Emporium
Number Thirteen
The Motorist
The Wild Swan
Yolk Farm
Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)
Cedar Court Hotel
Grantley Hall
HRH Group
The Crown Hotel Harrogate
The West Park Hotel
Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)
Winner to be announced on the night
Special Recognition Award (sponsored by Big Bamboo Agency)
Winner to be announced on the night
For more information and to buy tickets for the awards ceremony on May 25, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/hba-2023/