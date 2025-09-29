IN PICTURES: 29 photos from a brilliant evening at the prestigious Harrogate Business Awards 2025

Now celebrating its 20th year, The Harrogate Advertiser proudly presented the Harrogate Business Awards 2025, recognising and celebrating a diverse range of businesses and the vital role they play in driving the economic success of our region.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner took place on Thursday (September 25) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate.

This special anniversary event was an unforgettable evening, bringing together over 300 esteemed guests from the business community.

Attendees enjoyed a sparkling drinks reception, a sumptuous three-course meal paired with wine, and the highlight of the evening – the awards presentation – which left everyone inspired and uplifted.

The Harrogate Business Awards 2025 successfully celebrated two decades of excellence and showcased the very best of the town’s business community.

For a full list of winners, click HERE

1 . Harrogate Business Awards 2025 A sparkling start to the evening as guests enjoy the drinks reception before the awards ceremony Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate Business Awards 2025 A sparkling start to the evening as guests enjoy the drinks reception before the awards ceremony Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Business Awards 2025 The 20th edition of the awards was an unforgettable evening, bringing together over 300 guests from the business community Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . Harrogate Business Awards 2025 A sparkling start to the evening as guests enjoy the drinks reception before the awards ceremony Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales