We take a look at 29 photos from a brilliant evening at the prestigious Harrogate Business Awards 2025 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spaplaceholder image
We take a look at 29 photos from a brilliant evening at the prestigious Harrogate Business Awards 2025 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa

IN PICTURES: 29 photos from a brilliant evening at the prestigious Harrogate Business Awards 2025

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:05 BST
The Harrogate Business Awards 2025 saw some of the district's best businesses recognised at a glittering event.

Now celebrating its 20th year, The Harrogate Advertiser proudly presented the Harrogate Business Awards 2025, recognising and celebrating a diverse range of businesses and the vital role they play in driving the economic success of our region.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner took place on Thursday (September 25) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate.

This special anniversary event was an unforgettable evening, bringing together over 300 esteemed guests from the business community.

Attendees enjoyed a sparkling drinks reception, a sumptuous three-course meal paired with wine, and the highlight of the evening – the awards presentation – which left everyone inspired and uplifted.

The Harrogate Business Awards 2025 successfully celebrated two decades of excellence and showcased the very best of the town’s business community.

For a full list of winners, click HERE

A sparkling start to the evening as guests enjoy the drinks reception before the awards ceremony

1. Harrogate Business Awards 2025

A sparkling start to the evening as guests enjoy the drinks reception before the awards ceremony Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
A sparkling start to the evening as guests enjoy the drinks reception before the awards ceremony

2. Harrogate Business Awards 2025

A sparkling start to the evening as guests enjoy the drinks reception before the awards ceremony Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
The 20th edition of the awards was an unforgettable evening, bringing together over 300 guests from the business community

3. Harrogate Business Awards 2025

The 20th edition of the awards was an unforgettable evening, bringing together over 300 guests from the business community Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
A sparkling start to the evening as guests enjoy the drinks reception before the awards ceremony

4. Harrogate Business Awards 2025

A sparkling start to the evening as guests enjoy the drinks reception before the awards ceremony Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us