IN PICTURES: The 15 winners from a fantastic evening at the Harrogate Business Awards 2025

Now celebrating its 20th year, The Harrogate Advertiser proudly presented the Harrogate Business Awards 2025, recognising and celebrating a diverse range of businesses and the vital role they play in driving the economic success of our region.
The awards ceremony and gala dinner took place on Thursday (September 25) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate.
This special anniversary event was an unforgettable evening, bringing together over 300 esteemed guests from the business community.
Attendees enjoyed a sparkling drinks reception, a sumptuous three-course meal paired with wine, and the highlight of the evening – the awards presentation – which left everyone inspired and uplifted.
The Harrogate Business Awards 2025 successfully celebrated two decades of excellence and showcased the very best of the town’s business community.
Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…
Technology & Digital Award - Howard Conrad
Employee Health & Wellbeing Award - Fineline VAR
Sustainability Award - Resurrected Bites
Retail or Leisure Business of the Year - Fodder (Great Yorkshire Food Hall)
Small to Medium Business of the Year - Right at Home Harrogate
Large Business of the Year - The Harrogate Bus Company
Tourism Award - Mother Shipton's Cave
Rural Business of the Year - Yolk Farm
Business in the Community Award - Labcorp
Best Independent Business of the Year - Live For Today
Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year - Simon Midgley, Starling, Harrogate
Hospitality Business of the Year - Fat Badger Group
Overall Business of the Year - Yolk Farm
Judges Choice Award - Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals
Lifetime Achievement Winner - Brian L Dunsby