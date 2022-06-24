Iconic Harrogate shop is sold but new owner has its history 'in her blood'

This famous Harrogate shop on Montpellier Parade has a new owner.

Located on Montpellier Parade, Natalie Moore has taken over Farrah’s whose origins date back to 1840 and its very first toffees.

In the process Farrar's Old Sweep Shop has re-emerged as Harrogate Olde Sweet Shop

But there will be no revolution at this famous Harrogate shop for the new owner is part of its fabric already.

Natalie posted on the shop's Facebook page: "I’m a new business owner, this shop is in my blood as I have been working/managing here for over 12 years, since I left school.

"I can’t wait to start this new journey and I’m honoured to be taking on such an established business that Farrah’s created with a great history behind it.