Hundreds of jobs to be created at industrial park near Wetherby

The employment forecast has been made after planning consent was approved for eight new units that will be built across two different plots on the 54-acre site. Paul Mack, director at marketing company Gent Visick GV, said: “It’s an exciting time to be involved in this next phase of Marston Business Park.

“The estate has such a rich history and is benefitting from owner Columbia Threadneedle’s vision which will elevate this highly popular estate into a modern logistics park.”

Marston Business Park was recently acquired by global asset management group Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which is funding the scheme.

The units are all available on a leasehold basis and are being marketed by GV, while the estate and the construction is being managed by Workman and Partners.

Plot B will offer five units ranging from 3,000 square feet up to 6,000 sq ft, while Plot C will offer three units ranging from 10,500 to 46,500 sq ft. Construction will start in September with practical completion due for April 2023.

The park was originally a World War Two airbase formerly known as RAF Marston Moor, which trained aircrew on the Halifax Bomber between 1942 and 1945.