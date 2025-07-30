How Harrogate startups are using AI to combat national unemployment trends

Unemployment

While the United Kingdom faces rising unemployment and slowing wage growth, Harrogate and Yorkshire startups are adopting technology to continue growing amid the uncertainty.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national unemployment rate rose to 4.7% in the three months leading up to May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), with wage growth slowing to 5%.

However, as unemployment reaches a four-year high in the UK, startups and small businesses in Harrogate and North Yorkshire appear to be thriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a recent study, Leeds was placed in third as the location with the highest startup survival rate in the United Kingdom at 48%, behind only Newcastle and Rutland.

Job figures for Harrogate also show that local businesses are outperforming wider national trends, with significant falls in the number of residents claiming unemployment benefits among those aged 50 and over.

This indicates that for Harrogate and the wider region, businesses still have plenty of opportunities to continue growing even as the economic outlook for the United Kingdom remains clouded, and there are plenty of initiatives that have specifically aided the sustainability of startups and their recruitment strategies.

Powering Up Local Businesses

Recent months have seen Harrogate benefit from the launch of initiatives specifically designed to tackle unemployment while fostering the growth of startups and small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April saw the launch of a £5 million mayoral fund designed to boost startups throughout York and the North Yorkshire Combined Authority area.

Launched as part of a series of programmes throughout the Business Innovation Fund initiative, the money has helped to support a number of key sectors throughout the region while identifying both barriers and opportunities for the three universities within the area to launch spinouts with confidence.

In recent weeks, the Get Exporting programme within the initiative was launched, offering more than £600,000 in grants to support the development of local startups.

North Yorkshire also saw the launch of a £10 million year-long programme designed to aid 1,500 residents seeking work, as well as 500 individuals already in work in need of support, and 150 local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative focuses on supporting North Yorkshire residents with health conditions to return to work and is playing a key role in helping Harrogate to buck national unemployment trends, particularly among those over 50 years of age.

These advanced support measures for businesses in Harrogate and North Yorkshire are helping more startups to grow their businesses at a time when artificial intelligence adoption is unlocking unprecedented opportunities for scaling.

At a time when York and the North Yorkshire Combined Authority are bidding to become a designated AI Growth Zone in the UK as part of an initiative that could unlock £85 billion throughout the Yorkshire and Humber region as a whole.

AI to Combat Unemployment

While the prospect of North Yorkshire becoming an AI Growth Zone could open the door to thousands of new job opportunities throughout Harrogate and beyond, local startups are already using artificial intelligence to boost their recruitment strategies and retain employees for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the UK Government, nearly half of all recruitment agencies have now adopted some form of AI technology to supercharge their hiring process in a slow job market.

From sourcing to screening to selection, AI plays a massive role in the recruitment process. With the ability to automate tasks such as CV sorting, interview scheduling and even communication between recruiters and candidates, AI offers huge cost and time savings to startup employers.

Automation tools include auto CV screeners, chatbots that can book interviews, and even technology that facilitates candidate follow-ups. In 2025, some of these features will come as standard with HR software, but they can also be downloaded and integrated as handy tools to leverage during a busy hiring process.

For startups, recruitment automation is crucial. Not only does it expedite the hiring process, but it also enhances the candidate experience. If startups can ensure that all candidates receive quick responses, they reduce drop-off in the middle of the hiring process and convince prospects that their company means business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a weak UK job market, where responsiveness can make or break a hire, automation is a low-cost solution for startups to stay competitive.

Transforming Employment in Harrogate

With artificial intelligence expected to create some 320,000 new jobs throughout the United Kingdom, initiatives to grow local startups in Harrogate and North Yorkshire could be impeccably timed.

The region is already showing that it's a national leader when it comes to startup success and has so far bucked wider national unemployment trends by keeping more employees in work while supporting those facing health challenges, but it's the adoption of AI among startups that could support far more effective growth and worker retention.

Should North Yorkshire succeed in its bid to become an AI Growth Zone, the benefits will accelerate a process that’s already underway in Harrogate, bringing sustainability to the town’s most innovative companies and opening the door to thousands on new regional job opportunities.