New data shows Harrogate's labour market is bucking the UK trend as claimants fall

New job figures for Harrogate reveal the town is still out-performing much of the rest of the UK.

In particular, there are significant falls in the number of claimants in the 50+ age group, according to official figures from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Harrogate Jobcentre Plus says it is encouraged by the latest labour market figures, which show continued resilience and encouraging signs of progress across key age groups.

As of June 2025, the total number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in Harrogate stood at 1,740, holding steady compared to the same time last year.

One of the most positive developments is among the 50+ age group, where the number of claimants fell by 11% year-on-year.

Harrogate Jobcentre Plus says the decrease is an indication of the impact of its targeted support for older workers, including tailored advice, training, and employer engagement initiatives.

Michael Dales, Employer & Partnership Manager for North Yorkshire, said: "We’re proud of the work being done locally to support people of all ages into employment.

"The drop in claimants aged 50-plus is particularly encouraging, and our partnerships with employers and community organisations are helping to ensure that jobseekers have access to the right support, training, and opportunities."

Harrogate Jobcentre has launched a summer push with the town’s employers in an effort to fill staff gaps, especially in child care.

It says it is working closely with local employers to help fill vacancies across a range of sectors.

Recent collaborations include recruitment support for Concept Recruitment and Myton Foods, both of whom are actively hiring in the area.

Harrogate Jobcentre hosted a Childcare Sector-Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) last week in partnership with North Yorkshire Adult Learning, offering jobseekers the opportunity to enrol on a ‘Working in Early Years Pathways’ Level 1 & 2 course – a valuable step into a rewarding career in childcare.”

Harrogate compares favourably with the employment rate for Yorkshire and Humber which stands at is 72.1% - down 0.8%pts on the quarter and down 0.4%pts on the year.

Nationally, the employment rate is 75.2%, up slightly on the previous quarter.