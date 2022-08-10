High-street banking returns to Knaresborough as new manager is appointed

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Pearman has been appointed by Newcastle Building Society to manage its new community branch in Knaresborough.

Newcastle Building Society’s community branch, located inside Knaresborough Library, opened in July to support locals with their savings, mortgage and investment needs. Bucking the national trend of branch closures, the building society’s commitment to maintaining its high-street presence across North Yorkshire, the North East and Cumbria has seen it deliver its innovative community branch concept in a number of locations.

Ms Pearman joins with over 10 years’ experience in financial services, having previously worked for Knaresborough’s Bradford & Bingley and Santander branches for 15 years.

She said: “The people of Knaresborough have been crying out for the return of financial services to this thriving market town and we hope the arrival of our community branch will deliver the essential support they’ve been missing.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After some time away from Knaresborough it’s a privilege to return to the town I love, and engage with some of the familiar and new faces that make this town such a jewel in North Yorkshire’s crown. I look forward to integrating our new community branch into the heart of Knaresborough and delivering the much-needed local financial facilities for people and businesses in our area.”

Stuart Fearn, head of customer contact at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Recruiting people who have a real connection to Knaresborough has been a priority for our Society as we open a branch that we anticipate will be an important part of the local community. We want to create an impact not only by returning banking services to Knaresborough, but through wider community involvement, whether grant giving via the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, or through our colleague volunteering and other local support.

“Heather is a familiar face to the people of Knaresborough, and her wealth of experience will help drive our community support as part of our wider commitment to the provision of financial services on local high streets across North Yorkshire, Cumbria, and the North East region.”