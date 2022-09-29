Harrogate’s Rudding Park wins national ‘Accessibility Award’ at the annual AA Hotel and Hospitality Awards

Hosted by Gabby Logan, the awards recognise the excellence of hotels, restaurants and their teams across the United Kingdom.

A new category this year, the accessibility award recognises a hotel that has gone above and beyond in making their property as accessible as possible whilst at the same time proactively promoting their accessible credentials.

The award not only recognises high quality accessible provision through the physical elements of the property but also, of equal importance, its approachto guests with accessible needs through tailored services, staff training and guest engagement.

From left to right: Gabby Logan, Vidyadhar Patole (Rudding Park COO), Fiona Jarvis (CEO Blue Badge Access Awards), Peter Banks (Rudding Park Managing Director) and Simon Numphud (Managing Director of AA Media)

Peter Banks, Managing Director at Rudding Park, said “We are delighted to have won the Accessibility Award – even more so as it is a national award.

"As a business we need to be representative of our society – we understand guests have different needs and are committed to ensuring our facilities are accessible for all.

"It is important to maintain the dignity of every guest who visits Rudding Park, the only reason for them to feel special is because of their visit to our surroundings not to be singled out due to having different requirements.

