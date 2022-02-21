Storm Franklin: Yellow weather warning and several flooding alerts issued across the Harrogate district

Storm Franklin is the third storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

There has been heavy rainfall and snow throughout the weekend, leading to a number of flooding warnings and alerts issued across the region.

The Environment Agency has said this morning that river levels on the River Nidd have peaked and a flood warning remains in place.

The River Nidd has a number of flood warnings and alerts in place (Photo Credit: Derick England)

North Yorkshire Police has urged residents to avoid using local low-lying footpaths and bridges near watercourses and not to attempt to drive through any floodwater.

The Environment Agency has flood WARNINGS in place for the following in Harrogate:

- River Crimple at Pannal and Burn Bridge

- River Nidd at Hampsthwaite

- River Nidd at Killinghall Business Parks

- River Nidd at Knaresborough

The Environment Agency has flood ALERTS in place for the following in Harrogate:

- Lower River Ure

- Lower River Wharfe

- Middle River Nidd catchment

- River Crimple catchment

The Environment Agency has flood WARNINGS in place for the following in Knaresborough:

River Nidd at Knaresborough

River Nidd at Knaresborough Caravan Parks and Goldsborough Mill Farm

The Environment Agency has flood ALERTS in place for the following in Knaresborough:

Lower River Ure

Middle River Nidd catchment

River Crimple catchment

The Environment Agency has flood WARNING in place for the following in Ripon:

River Skell at Ripon - riverside properties

The Environment Agency has flood ALERT in place for the following in Ripon:

Lower River Ure

The Environment Agency has flood WARNINGS in place for the following in Wetherby:

Collingham Beck at Collingham

River Wharfe at Boston Spa

River Wharfe at The Avenue Collingham and Linton Ings

River Wharfe at Wetherby

The Environment Agency has flood ALERTS in place for the following in Wetherby:

Lower River Nidd catchment

Lower River Wharfe

River Crimple catchment