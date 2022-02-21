Storm Franklin: Yellow weather warning and several flooding alerts issued across the Harrogate district
A Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place across the Harrogate district today as Storm Franklin, the third named storm in a matter of days, is set to cause disruption across the region.
Storm Franklin is the third storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.
There has been heavy rainfall and snow throughout the weekend, leading to a number of flooding warnings and alerts issued across the region.
The Environment Agency has said this morning that river levels on the River Nidd have peaked and a flood warning remains in place.
North Yorkshire Police has urged residents to avoid using local low-lying footpaths and bridges near watercourses and not to attempt to drive through any floodwater.
The Environment Agency has flood WARNINGS in place for the following in Harrogate:
- River Crimple at Pannal and Burn Bridge
- River Nidd at Hampsthwaite
- River Nidd at Killinghall Business Parks
- River Nidd at Knaresborough
The Environment Agency has flood ALERTS in place for the following in Harrogate:
- Lower River Ure
- Lower River Wharfe
- Middle River Nidd catchment
- River Crimple catchment
The Environment Agency has flood WARNINGS in place for the following in Knaresborough:
River Nidd at Knaresborough
River Nidd at Knaresborough Caravan Parks and Goldsborough Mill Farm
The Environment Agency has flood ALERTS in place for the following in Knaresborough:
Lower River Ure
Middle River Nidd catchment
River Crimple catchment
The Environment Agency has flood WARNING in place for the following in Ripon:
River Skell at Ripon - riverside properties
The Environment Agency has flood ALERT in place for the following in Ripon:
Lower River Ure
The Environment Agency has flood WARNINGS in place for the following in Wetherby:
Collingham Beck at Collingham
River Wharfe at Boston Spa
River Wharfe at The Avenue Collingham and Linton Ings
River Wharfe at Wetherby
The Environment Agency has flood ALERTS in place for the following in Wetherby:
Lower River Nidd catchment
Lower River Wharfe
River Crimple catchment
You can sign up to receive flood warnings by phone, email or text by visiting https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings