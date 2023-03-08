Harrogate’s inspirational female entrepreneurs mark International Women’s Day at Windsor House

Located on Cornwall Road, Windsor House houses 110 businesses in its building in total, with 35 of them owned or run by female entrepreneurs – operating in sectors including finance, marketing, law, HR, healthcare, construction and more.

The female-led businesses include the likes of Angela Swift Developments, The Brain Collective, Limelight HR, The Big Bamboo Agency, The Notary Solution, Evolve Psychology Services, Wild & Co, Alchemy Media, Legacy Jewellery, Saxton Partners, Pippa Seed Coaching, HGface and Barnes Family Law.

Karen Winspear, Building Manager,said: “Today’s International Women’s Day is an important event to mark and champion the success of women, which is something we feel passionate about promoting.

Female entrepreneurs at Windsor House in Harrogate - Representatives from Alchemy Media Limited, Limelight HR, The Notary Solution, Legacy Jewellery, Evolve Psychology Services, Impulse Decisions, Saxton Partners, Wild & Co and George Thomas Executive Search.

“We are very proud that so many female entrepreneurs in Windsor House have chosen us as their business address and have grown and thrived under our roof.

"They continue to inspire us all and we wish them every success.”

Windsor House, which overlooks Harrogate’s Valley Gardens, boasts 75,000 sq. ft of flexible workspace.

The end of last year witnessed the opening of a plush new breakout area and café, occupying an area of the former Grand Hotel’s ground floor that had been untouched for more than three decades.

Last month, Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, visited Windsor House to see for himself the extensive refurbishment undertaken by owner Boultbee Brooks.