News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

North Yorkshire Council to conduct investigation into closure of A59 at Kex Gill near Harrogate – but still no update on reopening

North Yorkshire Council has issued an update on the closure of the A59 at Kex Gill – but there is still no update on when the road will be reopening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The council closed the road last Friday (February 2) to ensure the safety of all road users.

After a crack appeared in the verge, there has been movement in the road that has been caused by poor weather conditions and heavy rain in recent weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today (February 9) North Yorkshire Council has issued an update on the road – but without any timeframe.

The council are conducting an investigation into the A59 at Kex Gill near Harrogate after being forced to close last weekThe council are conducting an investigation into the A59 at Kex Gill near Harrogate after being forced to close last week
The council are conducting an investigation into the A59 at Kex Gill near Harrogate after being forced to close last week

A spokesperson said: “Following the recent closure of the A59 at Kex Gill, we have been conducting detailed site investigations, closely monitoring the area, and assessing the most effective repair scheme.

“The closure is a result of land instability due to the heavy rainfall experienced over a prolonged period this winter and is not related to the ongoing construction works.

“A signed diversion is in place and we ask that people adhere to the road closure and follow diversion for their safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This closure does once again highlight the necessary decision to carry out the ambitious realignment project of the A59 at Kex Gill, which has had a long history of landslips.

“We appreciate the inconvenience caused and would like to reassure everyone that we will be carrying out this repair as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Related topics:Harrogate