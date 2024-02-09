Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council closed the road last Friday (February 2) to ensure the safety of all road users.

After a crack appeared in the verge, there has been movement in the road that has been caused by poor weather conditions and heavy rain in recent weeks.

Today (February 9) North Yorkshire Council has issued an update on the road – but without any timeframe.

A spokesperson said: “Following the recent closure of the A59 at Kex Gill, we have been conducting detailed site investigations, closely monitoring the area, and assessing the most effective repair scheme.

“The closure is a result of land instability due to the heavy rainfall experienced over a prolonged period this winter and is not related to the ongoing construction works.

“A signed diversion is in place and we ask that people adhere to the road closure and follow diversion for their safety.

“This closure does once again highlight the necessary decision to carry out the ambitious realignment project of the A59 at Kex Gill, which has had a long history of landslips.