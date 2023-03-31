News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate town centre store Paperchase set to close its doors for final time tomorrow

Paperchase on James Street in Harrogate will close its doors for good tomorrow after the company recently went into administration.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read

The stationery company announced it had gone into administration on January 31 when administrators Begbies Traynor took control of the business.

Big yellow “closing down sale” posters have been displayed in the windows for the past couple of months, offering up to 70 per cent off all stock.

Paperchase in Harrogate will close for good tomorrow after the company recently went into administration
Despite its popularity and success, Paperchase has been hit in recent years by a combination of soaring energy bills, high inflation and the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen more people working from home.

Although supermarket giant Tesco has bought the brand of Paperchase, it has not bought the chain's 106 shops, meaning over 800 members of staff will loose their jobs.

All stores are set to cease trading by Monday, April 3.

This latest closure comes following the closing down of a number of other big named stores in Harrogate including River Island, New Look and Trespass.

