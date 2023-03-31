The stationery company announced it had gone into administration on January 31 when administrators Begbies Traynor took control of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big yellow “closing down sale” posters have been displayed in the windows for the past couple of months, offering up to 70 per cent off all stock.

Paperchase in Harrogate will close for good tomorrow after the company recently went into administration

Despite its popularity and success, Paperchase has been hit in recent years by a combination of soaring energy bills, high inflation and the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen more people working from home.

Although supermarket giant Tesco has bought the brand of Paperchase, it has not bought the chain's 106 shops, meaning over 800 members of staff will loose their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All stores are set to cease trading by Monday, April 3.