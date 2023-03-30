News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 15 properties in the Harrogate district that are new to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from March 27.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 14:22 BST

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £630,000

1. Appleby Avenue, Knaresborough

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £630,000 Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £165,000

2. Eleanor Drive, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £165,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £499,950

3. Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £499,950 Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £785,000

4. St Ronans Close, Harrogate

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £785,000 Photo: Zoopla

