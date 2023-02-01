Harrogate shops on Commercial Street smash target for helping Foodbank with Christmas Chocolate Collection

For the second year running, the Commercial Street Retailers Group ran a Christmas Chocolate Collection for Harrogate Foodbank after this vital charity revealed it did not get much chocolate donated.

After appealing in December to customers and the public for donations of chocolate items, traders on Commercial Street were delighted to discover that they had collected a total of 20 stones in weight of chocolate.

This smashed the 16 stones the appeal had garnered when they first launched the Christmas Chocolate Collection in 2021.

Sue Kramer, who co-owns Crown Jewellers and is also president of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, said: "We are absolutely thrilled by the amount donated by shoppers and would like to say a huge thank you.

"It just shows once again that Commercial Street is definitely the sweetest street in Harrogate."

Formed in 2020, the Commercial Street Retailers Group is a community of friendly, independent shops aiming to highlight the unique nature of this part of Harrogate’s retail sector and support community causes.

One of the main organisers of the Christmas Chocolate Collection, Susan Hartley of Lilly’s Café, said: "Collecting chocolate really resonates with people as it is easy to donate.

"It helps that their donation goes straight to local families, so everyone can enjoy some chocolate at Christmas.

“We delivered four massive car loads to Harrogate Foodbank.”

Alex, from Foxy Vintage and Interiors, who provided a collection point, added: “Our Retailers Group would like to say a massive thank you to customers, visitors and local people for their amazing kindness and generosity.”

Harrogate District Foodbank, whose good work is more needed than ever during the cost of living crisis, has three locations:

Life Destiny Church in Starbeck

Mowbray Community Church in Harrogate

Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough.

All of the above are part of a nationwide network of food banks run by The Trussell Trust, which is an NGO and charity.