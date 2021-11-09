Harrogate resident secures holiday to Madeira with Jet2holidays for £10.77

A Harrogate resident secured a family holiday to Madeira with Jet2holidays for just £10.77.

David Johnson from Harrogate has become the 14th holidaymaker to successfully ‘Bid on a Break’ with Jet2holidays, seeing him scoop a 4-star holiday to Madeira for him and his family for just £10.77.

After placing his bid of £10.77 through the tour operator’s ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign, David was told that he had entered the lowest unique bid.

This meant that he had purchased the 7-night All Inclusive holiday to the Four Views Oasis in Madeira for two adults and two children for that same price.

David is the 14th person to successfully ‘Bid for a Break’ with Jet2holidays, since the UK’s leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands launched the unique campaign on its mobile app, offering holidaymakers the opportunity to bid for their next holiday every week.

Holidays to the Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, the Algarve, and Turkey with Jet2holidays have been secured by 14 lucky holidaymakers through the campaign, with successful bids starting from just 2p.

To get involved, all customers need to do is download the Jet2holidays app on the App Store or Google Play, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers.

If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy the holiday for that price.

Bids open at 9.00am on a Monday and can be placed until midday on the Thursday, before the lowest unique bid is announced on the same day.

David said: “We are all super excited about successfully bidding for a break and securing a holiday to Madeira with Jet2holidays for just £10.77.

"My family and I have not had a holiday abroad for a few years now and the chance of a relaxing trip to Madeira has come just at the right time for us. My daughter celebrated her seventh birthday this week and inspired the bid we placed. I’d urge everyone to get involved, as you’ve got to be in it to win it, after all!”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Congratulations to David who is the 14th lucky holidaymaker to successfully bid for a holiday with Jet2holidays. We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for only a few pounds. Everyone deserves the chance to get away and our ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign offers every person to do just that without breaking the bank, so make sure you have a bid in mind for next week’s holiday. We wish David and his family a wonderful holiday in Madeira!”

For bidders who are unsuccessful, all is not lost, as they will receive a special discount code giving them £100 off their next holiday with Jet2holidays.

The mobile app from Jet2holidays can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used for searching, booking, and managing holidays, including a range of post-booking features to enhance the holiday countdown and help customers in resort.

For further information on the campaign, please visit Bid for a break | Jet2holidays