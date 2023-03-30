Harrogate Neighbours opens new care home in Boroughbridge thanks to generous donation from interior designer

Heath Lodge Community Haven (formerly Heath Lodge) is a 31-bed care home providing residential and specialist dementia care.

The new site on York Road has already created a number of jobs and in time, domiciliary care and Harrogate Neighbours’ award-winning meals on wheels service will be available to older and vulnerable people living in Boroughbridge and surrounding areas.

In a bid to ‘give something back’, the team at Design Tonic, a Yorkshire-based company which specialises in interior design and build donated their time, expertise and various items of furniture to refurbish areas of the building to create a warm and welcoming environment for residents, relatives and staff.

Harrogate Neighbours has opened a new care home thanks to a generous donation from interior designers Design Tonic

Design Tonic advised on appropriate colour palettes to create a calming and comfortable atmosphere and refurnished the ground floor bedrooms with fresh paint and new curtains and carpet.

They also re-designed the entrance area using splashes of gold and built a feature reception desk using natural and sustainable materials.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours said: “We can’t thank the wonderful team at Design Tonic enough.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, we rely on the generosity of local businesses, like Design Tonic to enable our quality of care to be mirrored in the way our care homes and services are presented.

“The staff, residents and relatives have all commented on how fantastic the entrance area looks – we’re so grateful for all their hard work.”

Speaking on behalf of Design Tonic, Founder Amanda Cook, added: “Working with Harrogate Neighbours and seeing first-hand the impact the transformation has had on residents and staff is why we do what we do.

“We work with a number of local charities that we align ourselves with and it’s great to share our expertise and give something back – particularly when we know what a huge difference it makes.

“We love turning a vision into realty and working together with clients to design eco-friendly spaces that create maximum impact.”

Following a recent inspection by CQC (Care Quality Commissioner), Heath Lodge Community Haven received a ‘Good’ rating in all areas.

