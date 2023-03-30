The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between March 21 and March 23

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 21:

Jonathan Dixon, 42, of Millbeck Green, Wetherby, was fined £512 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A1(M), but there was no driving disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating reasons. He was in a BMW 530E which was driven at a speed exceeding 70mph near Ingmanthorpe on February 11 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £51 statutory surcharge.

Steven James Brown, 35, of Skelldale Close, Ripon, received a 35-week prison sentence for assaulting a named woman, causing her actual bodily harm. Brown was on bail at the time of the domestic incident, which occurred at a property in Ripon on February 7. He admitted ABH and was jailed due to the seriousness of the offence and his record. He was ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge but there was no order for costs.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 22:

Francis Corner, 64, was fined £179 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A6108 in Ripon, but he was not disqualified under the totting-up procedure due to work and family commitments. Corner, of Carlton Road, Carlton Miniott, was in a Ford Transit van which was driven at a speed exceeding the 40mph limit at High Common on April 4, 2022. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Christopher Michael Elliott, 30, head of academy goalkeeping at Leeds United FC, was allowed to keep his licence despite being caught speeding twice in the space of two weeks on the A1(M) at Ingmanthorpe. He was first clocked exceeding a 70mph speed limit in his Audi A5 on March 6 last year. He was caught breaking the same 70mph limit on March 20. Elliott, of Riverdale Gardens, Wetherby, was fined £256 and had six points added to his licence but he was not disqualified under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances, namely that he would lose his job as Leeds United’s head of academy goalkeeping if he were unable to drive which would lead to “exceptional hardship”. Elliott was fined £256 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £51 surcharge.

Jason Graves, 50, of Hambleton Terrace, Knaresborough, was fined £293 and had five points added to his licence for speeding on the A658 at Buttersyke Bar. He was in a Land Rover which was driven at a speed exceeding 60mph on August 16, 2021. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Roland Appiah, 25, of Ripon Road, Harrogate, was fined £440 and had six points added to his licence for driving without due care and attention on the A64 at York. He was driving a Mercedes A Class when the offence occurred on September 6, 2022. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a statutory surcharge of £176.

Ethan Venner, 19, of Regent Mount, Harrogate, was fined £300 and had six points added to his licence for riding an electric scooter without insurance. He was riding a Kugoo scooter when the offence was detected on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, on July 19 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £120 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 23:

Jodie Bincliffe, 22, from Risplith, was given a 20-month motoring ban after she was caught driving while almost twice the legal alcohol limit. Bincliffe, of Risplith to Stephenson Bridge, was stopped on Princess Road, Ripon, on November 28 last year, when a blood test revealed she had 153mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg. She was fined £288 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £115 surcharge.

Kevin Guy, 65, of Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £120 and had 10 points added to his licence after he was caught driving while well over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped in Lower Station Parade, Harrogate, on September 10 last year. A breath test revealed he had 90mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.

Joe Harrison, 26, of Brookfield Fold, Hampsthwaite, received a three-year motoring ban for drug-driving on Christmas Day. He was stopped on Leeds Road, Harrogate, on December 25 last year. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cocaine. He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a £180 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving while over the specified limit for cannabis.

Hani Hemmat, 44, of Avenue Grove, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for shoplifting and assaulting a named man at Marks & Spencer. The theft occurred on March 2 when Hemmat stole a bottle of red wine from Tesco Express in High Street, Harrogate. On February 22 he assaulted a man at Marks & Spencer in Cambridge Street. As part of the order, he must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme. He was also issued with an exclusion order banning him from entering Marks & Spencer for 12 months. He must also participate in up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity and pay the assault victim £100 compensation. The offences were in breach of an existing community order imposed for previous shop thefts.