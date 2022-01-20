Harrogate hotel raises thousands for charity as Yorkshire's top chefs join forces

The West Park Hotel in Harrogate, which is part of the award winning Provenance Inn Group, was transformed for the glittering gala.

The whole venue, which is part of the award winning Provenance Inn Group, was transformed for the glittering gala where guests had their tastebuds tantalized by a deliciously decadent four-course feast. Each course was carefully curated by a different, award-winning Yorkshire chef, which enabled the guests to try a variety of culinary styles for one night only.

In more good news for the group, Provenance Inns has also just been announced as one of three finalists in the best food offering for the Publican 2022 awards

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off proceedings at the Harrogate event at the West Park was Head Chef at two rosette Shibden Mill Inn, Will Webster, who began the evening by whetting guest’s appetites with his delicious starter - Pea, Crab, Buttermilk, Apple Marigold.

The main course came from Provenance Inn’s very own Group Executive Chef, Jason Wardill who served guests the mouth watering options of Treacle Cured Fillet of Beef with Short Rib Croquettes or a delicious vegetarian option of Spiced Roast Cauliflower with a Chickpea Tagine.

This was followed by a pre-desert of Orchard Fruits and Yorkshire Honey from Steph Moon, who is passionate about using local produce and has many accolades to her name.

The meal was rounded off with a dessert from MasterChef finalist and award-winning Chef Patron of Vice and Virtue, Jono Hawthorne, with his signature dish from his time on Masterchef - Mushroom Tiramisu.

Jason Wardill, of Provenance Inns and mastermind behind the whole event says, “There has never been a more important time to support such an amazing charity and we are over the moon to have raised £9,425.

"The charity, who support those in the hospitality industry, have given £1.4 million to those in need in 2020 alone.

"We’d like to thank those that came and supported the event, and also to our fantastic Provenance partners who donated produce for the menu and experiences for the auction”

Money raised will go to Hospitality Action - a national charity that supports hospitality workers suffering in the face of adversity.

From mental health problems to physical injuries, the charity provides financial, physical, and psychological support to those in the hospitality sector, helping them get back to work as quickly as possible.