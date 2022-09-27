Harrogate Hospital Radio ‘over the moon’ to have been granted five-year FM licence

Following the completion of a successful trial period, the charity radio station has been granted a licence to broadcast in and around Harrogate district hospital on 95.3FM until 2027 – its 50th year on air.

Since its launch on 95.FM on September 1, 2021, Chairman Mark Oldfield, the driving force behind its bid to broadcast on FM, has been proving regulatory body, Ofcom, regular updates on its transmission, and has happily reported no issues.

In addition, Mark has been keeping Harrogate District Hospital NHS Trust and its new Chair, Sarah Armstrong, up to date on HHR’s future direction and broadcasting aspirations.

Mark Oldfield, Chairman of Harrogate Hospital Radio, is delighted with the five-year FM licence

Mark said: “The Hospital Trust has always been a brilliant supporter of Harrogate Hospital Radio, and like me and the rest of the HHR team, Sarah and the Board are delighted that we have been granted a five-year FM Licence.

“Twelve months ago, MP Andrew Jones pressed the button to launch us on FM.

"However, this was for a 12-month trial and there was no certainty we would be given a five year licence.

“Now, fast forward a year, Ofcom has granted us this extension, and to say I’m over the moon is an understatement.

“Over the last three years, we have provided over 150 WiFi and FM radios for wards, waiting rooms and public areas throughout Harrogate District Hospital.

“Our aim now is to promote Harrogate Hospital Radio not just within the hospital, but in the nearby community on as we broadcast on 95.3FM.

“We also have plans in place to fund more FM radios, which will be distributed around more wards, so more patients and staff can listen to our programmes.”

