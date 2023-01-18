Harrogate hospice install brand new kitchen thanks to generous support from the community

Saint Michael’s Inpatient Unit, based at its Crimple House Hospice, in Hornbeam Park, provides expert care and support 24/7, including end of life care and symptom management for those living with terminal illness.

Now, Harrogate businesses and tradespeople have come together to support Saint Michael’s Hospice to improve the experience of loved ones visiting hospice patients, with a new visitor kitchen area.

The Harrogate South branch of Howdens, also based on Hornbeam Park, drew up plans for the space and kindly agreed to donate the kitchen, free of charge, as part of their annual community projects fund.

Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate has been able to install a brand new kitchen thanks to the generous support from the community - Lynda Green, Head of Nursing Services at Saint Michael’s Hospice

This was supported by local kitchen fitter Martin Hall, whose father-in-law was cared for by Saint Michael’s, as well as tradespeople known to Martin, who supported other elements such as plumbing and plastering.

As well as local businesses and tradespeople, the project was also helped by a team of volunteers from local IT company FinancialForce, who gave up their time as part of their volunteer hours to strip out the old kitchen, and Saint Michael’s dedicated Facilities Team.

Lynda Green, Saint Michael’s Head of Nursing Services, said: “We’re extremely grateful to our community, including Howdens, Martin, FinancialForce and others, who either donated items or gave up their time to support this project.

“The new kitchen will ensure family members and friends can access what they need when visiting loved ones on our Inpatient Unit for years to come, in a refreshed, welcoming space at what is a challenging time for many.”