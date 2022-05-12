Harrogate Homeless Project welcomes new Chief Executive Officer

Francis, who lives in Harrogate, was previously deputy CEO at St George’s Crypt, an award-winning homeless charity in Leeds and prior to joining the Crypt, he was part of the senior leadership team at the NSPCC.

He has worked in the charity sector since 1994 when he joined Barnardo’s as Deputy Director of Fundraising, having developed his career in management and finance.

Francis said: “Harrogate Homeless Project has a very clear ambition to increase the positive impact it has on the lives of those who need its support and I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to lead the charity on that journey.

Harrogate Homeless Project has welcomed Francis McAllister as its new Chief Executive Officer

“I have experience of delivering some of the changes that are already being discussed to help widen its reach and I also have an enthusiastic team of staff, volunteers and trustees to work alongside me.”

Harrogate Homeless Project is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of events and a campaign to raise funds to develop its Springboard day centre.

David Thomas, Chair of Trustees, said: “Our 30th anniversary is the ideal time to reflect on our considerable achievements to date and continue to plan for the changing needs of those who depend on our services, ensuring that people experiencing homelessness have all the necessary support they need.