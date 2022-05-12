North Yorkshire Police appeal for information following burglary attempt in Harrogate

The incident occured at the 27 West Park store between 6pm on Tuesday, May 10 and 6am the following day.

It is believed the suspect or suspects did not manage to gain entry.

Another antiques shop was also targeted in Hawes between 1.10am and 1.20am on Thursday, May 12 where a man broke in to a shop on Main Street and stole items from inside.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and urging vigilance following a burglary at an antique shop in Harrogate

As a precaution, shops and businesses - particularly those dealing in antiques - are urged to be vigilant, and check their security measures.

North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding both of the incidents.

In particular, they are appealing for residents and businesses to check any CCTV systems or doorbell cameras that may have captured footage of suspects or any vehicles driving away from the areas.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation in Harrogate should email [email protected], quoting reference number 12220079988.

The suspect in the Hawes burglary is described as around 5ft6/5ft7 in height, skinny build and wearing black clothing and a lower face covering.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation at Hawes should email [email protected], quoting reference number 12220080576.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room, giving the above reference numbers.