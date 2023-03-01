Harrogate hairstylist shortlisted for prestigious award at UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Luan Barlow, owner of Luan Hairstylist Extensions Bridal, has been nominated for Hairstylist of the Year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

The freelance hairstylist, based in Harrogate, provides services in hair extensions, styling and bridal hair services across Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On being nominated, Luan Barlow said: “I am completely overwhelmed to have been nominated for Hairstylist of the Year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Luan Hairstylist Extensions Bridal has been shortlisted for Hairstylist of the Year at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023

“I am so proud of myself and how quickly my business has excelled through hard work and the support of many friends, family and all my amazing clients – I cannot thank you all enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry and aims to support businesses both large and small.

Introducing district and regional rounds, finalists will compete locally before heading to the national Grand Final Red Carpet Event in Birmingham.

Luan added: “I am so excited to be amongst many talented hairstylists in the industry and cannot wait for the red carpet gala in April.

"It is an honour to be recognised and to be representing small businesses in Harrogate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad