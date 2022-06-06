Harrogate florist celebrates RHS Chelsea Flower Show triumph

Helen James Flowers has been awarded a Silver Gilt Medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show after the Harrogate florists shop showed how to go greener in style.

Located at 63 Station Parade on Harrogate's historic Prince Albert Row, this multi-award winning florists took an imaginative approach to the brief at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen James Florists owner Helen Pannitt and her daughter Laura with the Silver gilt medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Under the title “Roots for Life” the brief was to design and create a tablescape.

Sustainable techniques and methods had to be used within the design as oil based floral foams and plastics are now banned from RHS Shows.

The end result of Helen James and her daughter Laura's efforts called “Natures Table” received much praise from the judges and was a firm winner with the public who visited the show and saw the exhibit in person.

A florist for 37 years, Helen is already the owner of a Gold Medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Part of “Natures Table” at RHS Chelsea Flower Show by Helen James Flowers of Harrogate.

Her shop prides itself on offering classic and contemporary wedding flowers, funeral flowers and floristry for other occasions.

During the week at the show, Helen posted on the shop's Facebook:

"What a fantastic time we’ve had at RHS Chelsea Flower Show!

"It’s been a great week, we’ve made lots of new florist friends and met so many lovely people visiting the show.