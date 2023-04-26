Harrogate district farm shop crowned Best Large Retailer in North East at National Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2023

On Tuesday (April 25) specialist retailers, suppliers and judges came together at the NEC in Birmingham for the Farm Shop and Deli Show to celebrate the very best of the sector.

For 2023, the Retailer of the Year Awards, recognised specialist retailers who are playing an important role in supporting and developing their team.

The judges were looking for what initiatives they have implemented to retain, reward and empower their staff.

Yolk Farm has been crowned Best Large Retailer in the North East at the national Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2023

Yolk Farm, in Minskip, was awarded the Best Large Retailer in the North East award for their inspirational journey and fantastic working culture.

The judges said: “Team are valued. I get the passion in this application. Heart warming testimonials. Informative website and social.

"Hadn't realised this was Minskip until I started reading and researching.

"Their journey has been inspirational to watch through judging over the years and their growth and diversification is impressive.”

“Ben and Emma's passion for their business shines through, with some really inventive touches to the retail space.

"Great staff development, with a fantastic working culture.”

The nomination and entry campaign commenced in December and January this year, where consumers and suppliers were invited to nominate worthy contenders, and specialist retailers were invited to enter.

From over 100 entries, the judging panel whittled this down to 60 finalists, announced in mid-March.

Nigel Barden, Chair of Judges for the Farm Shop and Deli Awards, said: “For yet another year, our judges had a difficult task drawing up the regional shortlists and winners for this year’s Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards, as there was an outstanding number of submissions from across the UK.

"There were some remarkable entries reflecting how these resourceful and diligent entrants care about their businesses - and their staff.

"It truly was a privilege to read about them and celebrate them at the winners announcement.”

On being crowned Best Large Retailer in the North Eas t, owners of Yolk Farm, Ben and Emma Mosey, added: “We wanted to create a place where customers can have amazing food experiences and learn about the journey of their food in a fun, interactive way.

“We are so proud to win this award, and would like to thank our amazing, passionate team, who really care about what we do, and about spreading joy to any customers who come on site.”

