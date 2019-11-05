Harrogate Council fears it may not get Crescent Gardens money back

Harrogate Borough Council has told the Harrogate Advertiser it does not expect to recover the thousands of pounds still owed to it after the collapse of the Crescent Gardens deal.

As part of a recent statement of affairs submitted to Companies House by ATP (Crescent Gardens) Limited, the company behind the failed £75 million scheme to redevelop the former Harrogate Borough Council headquarters, the council is among 17 entries for creditors owed a total of nearly £11 million.

As one of those creditors, the council is owed just over £24, 000 in unpaid rent by the company whose director is listed at Companies House as flamboyant Harrogate property developer Adam Thorpe.



One thing Harrogate Borough Council does still have the non-refundable deposit for the sale/purchase of Crescent Gardens which it has already received from that ATP (Crescent Gardens) Ltd which is thought to amount to £150,000.

Though still pursuing the £24,394.52 it is owed in unpaid rent, Harrogate Borough Council says it has to be realistic about the situation now that the company has set off on the road to liquidation.



The Harrogate Borough Council spokesperson said: "Any debts owed to the council is obviously concerning and we will robustly attempt to recover them.

"However, as ATP (Crescent Gardens) Ltd has entered a liquidation process our options for recovery are limited, and we must be realistic and accept that recovery of the debt is unlikely.



The spokesperson continued: "As the company has now entered liquidation, the only option for us is to follow the usual procedures in such a process.

"The debt will be registered as part of the liquidation, and we will await the findings of the liquidator."

