Harrogate confectionery firm wins gold in national awards for its 'Mighty Fine' product

Mighty Fine Confectionery has taken gold in this year's Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards.

The win is for the UK’s leading honeycomb chocolate brand’s White Chocolate & Sicilian Lemon Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In partnership with The Grocer, The Farm Shop & Deli Awards recognise and reward the best food and drink products in specialist businesses.

Harrogate's Mighty Fine Confectionery has taken gold in this year's Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards.

Launched in 2014, Mighty Fine Co. was created when Ross and Kit opened its first shop in Camden Market, selling handmade honeycomb bites.

Through the success of the store, the founders then decided to take Mighty Fine to the next level and sell their treats across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, Mighty Fine became part of the Serious Sweet Company family, based in the Harrogate.The brand has grown significantly with handcrafted honeycomb chocolates now available in major supermarkets across the UK including Waitrose, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Amazon, and many independent retailers.The awards were judged across eleven categories by industry experts, top wholesaler buyers and leading farm shop and deli retailers.

Each brand was judged not only on the taste of the products but also the overall business model of the brand.

Mighty Fine Confectionery are hand-crafted honeycomb treats, made in the UK.

They have a range of products including dark, white, milk and blonde honeycomb covered chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of their natural ingredients are specially sourced, with no junk like colourings, additives, GMO's or palm oil.