Harrogate Christmas Fayre adds sparkle to town centre and boosts footfall for traders
Harrogate's most spectacular-ever Christmas campaign is being credited with transforming the town centre into a bustling winter wonderland for shoppers and visitors.
While the rest of the country is struggling to attract customers during the festive season, Harrogate's Christmas offerings have, in the words of one business leader, seen the town turn “phenomenally busy”.
Running from December 2 to December 11, Harrogate Christmas Fayre saw the pedestrianised areas of Cambridge Street and Market Place full of festive market stalls.
A joint effort between Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and Destination Harrogate, the town's leaders view the success of Harrogate Christmas Fayre - and a feast of other family attractions - as evidence the town centre is in a good place to withstand the economic headwinds buffeting the retail sector and hospitality in other parts of the UK.
David Simister, chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of commerce, said: “Thanks to the efforts of the business community, Harrogate BID and Destination Harrogate, the town has put on a brilliant show this Christmas period, which is paying dividends.
“Walking around the town during weekdays and on the weekend, the town has been incredibly busy.
“What I’m hearing from traders in the retail and hospitality sectors is that business is significantly up on the previous year.
A spokesperson for Destination Harrogate said: “We’re thrilled that Harrogate Christmas Fayre has drawn such a positive response after returning and being bigger and better for 2022.
“The town centre was bustling across the ten days, especially on the weekends with the additional footfall and Little Bird Made markets in Valley Gardens.
“The indications are that it’s been very successful and has offered a great boost to our visitor economy at this crucial time of year in the business calendar.
“We have also seen an increase of 36 per cent of visitors to the tourist information centre compared to last year.”
In an environment where retailers now have the unenviable task of maximising sales while attempting not to pass on rising costs to consumers, Harrogate’s apparent successful Christmas season gives hope amid rising interest rates, record inflation, rising energy bills, supply chain problems and staff shortages.
It would be wrong, however, to assume that the economic landscape is not challenging in Harrogate as households face the toughest Christmas for many years.
Paul Rawlinson, co-director of award-winning Scandi cafe and bakery, Baltzersens Ltd, warns that businesses still need more good news.
"Things certainly got busier when the Christmas market started and we've definitely served plenty of visitors over that period,” said Mr Rawlinson.
"It's difficult to know how things would have picked up over the period if the market wasn't there - you can't compare to something that didn't happen.
"I would say it certainly hasn't had a negative effect and on a personal level I think the attractions such as the big wheel and ice rink do add to the 'Harrogate at Christmas' experience.
"In terms of rising costs many ingredients are still continuing to increase in price - sugar, yeast and chocolate are examples of this.
"We are starting to hear that some other ingredients have peaked and should be dropping a little in the new year.
"It would be hugely helpful if this was the case as we've been holding prices for a few months now which is very tough to do as a small business."
The apparent boost to footfall is judged to be only the start of Harrogate town centre’s fightback to better times.
Harrogate Borough Council leader Coun Richard Cooper says it’s vital the town keeps at the top of its game.
"Many shops are reporting increased takings, hotels and B&Bs are seeing brilliant booking levels,” said Coun Cooper. "We can all see just how many people there have
been in the town centre.
"This doesn't happen on its own. We have a great team at Destination Harrogate, Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID who work closely with our commercial partners.
"Although the market stalls have now gone, many of the attractions such as the Ferris Wheel and the ice rink are here until the New Year.
"The town should be a vibrant hub with events and attractions all-year-round if we are to keep high street retail vibrant alongside the internet.
"The Christmas Campaign shows we can do it.
"I look forward to seeing similar crown-pullers throughout 2023."
Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson agreed the success of the Christmas campaign should be a starting point rather than a finish.
And she issued a reminder that many of the town centre’s festive attractions are still running to the New Year.
“The general consensus is that footfall and spend has been very much up. The town has been phenomenally busy,” said Ms Ferguson.
"The manager of one national retailer told me her takings were more than 50 per cent up compared to this time last year, which is fantastic to hear.
“The Christmas Fayre has definitely helped and, having it in town for ten days, has helped attract shoppers during the earlier part of the week.
"So, too, did the Harrogate BID-funded Candy Cane Express.
“Don’t forget that the ice skating rink, big wheel and, of course, the Christmas lights, which again are powered by Harrogate BID, all remain until early January.
"Once the dust settles, we will be looking at how to go bigger and better with next year’s campaign.”