Harrogate care homes boss opens up on how staff transform the lives of people with disabilities

Homes Together runs 13 homes in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon with a commitment to ensure its properties offer a safe and enriching environment for people with disabilities to flourish in and a place to call home.

Managing Director David Ashton-Jones said the firm was hugely grateful for carers hard work after after several difficult years.

"The pandemic, the current cost of living crisis and Brexit have all presented new challenges for the care sector," said Mr Ashton-Jones.

"The adult care industry accounts for over 1.5 million jobs in the UK.

"While it is crucial for the economy, the role carers play in the happiness, wellbeing and support of so many is even more valuable."

The Homes Together managing director highlighted two examples of carers in Harrogate going the extra mile:

Emma Wormald, a support worker at East Park Road, who combines her own business in massage and reflexology with playing the violin and her work role.

Susan Coates, a support worker at Church Avenue, who has introduced service users to crystals, wax melts, meditation, breathing techniques and more.

The Homes Together boss’s comments follow the recent ‘You Can Care’ Week which this year focused on how people can bring their unique skills and personality traits to the care sector.

Mr Ashton-Jones said the reason working in the care sector was such a unique career is that each carer’s personality and skills can be applied directly to improving people’s lives.

"Our dedicated teams work tirelessly to meet our service users’ practical, social and emotional needs, enabling them to live happy, fulfilling lives,” he said.

"This care also enables our service users to participate in the community.

"With the guidance of our expert team, they regularly go to the local pub, swim in the local pool, enjoy picnics in the park, and sing in the choir, among other activities.

"Many of these opportunities wouldn’t be possible without the support of our teams.”