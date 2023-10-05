News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate café handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A café in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘good’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Slingsby's, located on Tower Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on August 30.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,513 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,279 (85 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A café in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards AgencyA café in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

