Harrogate Business Awards: Who were the winners and what did the leading figures say

There was also praise at the packed and vibrant black tie event at Pavilions of Harrogate for the town's overall business performance during the challenging months of Covid.

Wallace Sampson, the chief executive of Harrogate Borough Council, told the Harrogate Advertiser he was confident the town would prosper despite the difficult situation for the national economy and the cost of living crisis.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners at the Harrogate Advertiser's Business Awards 2022 including, front centre, Fiona Movley of Harrogate International Festivals, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Nicholls Tyreman.

"What I see in Harrogate are firms adapting and being innovative to ensure they continue to be successful," said Mr Sampson.

"This week has been a great week for the town. As well as the awards night, the town centre has been full of visitors from the Local Government Association's annual conference at Harrogate Convention Centre.

"Harrogate is in a very good place to do well in the years ahead no matter what happens."

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones hailed the "resilience" of local businesses at a time when, he admitted, there were choppy waters for the British economy.

Meanwhile, another prominent guest at the Harrogate Business Awards, which are now in their 17th year since the Harrogate Advertiser first launched them, praised the awards themselves for making a positive contribution to the town.

The Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, David A. Kerfoot CBE DL, said the Harrogate Business Awards were "extremely important, especially after two challenging year of Covid lockdowns.

Mr Kerfoot said :"These awards are extremely important because as business starts to re energise and grow again success is key to be recognised despite all the many hurdles business has had to face over the past two years."

The former chair of North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership said that the Harrogate Advertiser's awards were a great way of bringing business together to celebrate the best that Harrogate District has in its many varied and entrepreneurial businesses.

"There is nothing quite like recognition to motivate people on to even greater achievements," Mr Kerfoot added.

The awards night was introduced by Matt Reeder, the editor of the Harrogate Advertiser, who said all of the evening's nominees were already winners, not only showing impressive entrepreneurship but also true Yorkshire stubbornness in their quest for success.

The evening was brilliantly hosted by Duncan Wood, former presenter of ITV Calendar, who stood in for his late fellow journalist Harry Gration, who was to have MC-ed the event but sadly passed away last week.

In an emotional address to the audience, Mr Wood paid tribute to the broadcasting legend for not only being the ultimate professional in everything he achieved in his long career but also for being so wonderfully generous, supportive and likable to everyone he met or worked with.

The night's winners ranged from a village shop to the Harrogate branch of a leading national company.

Full results: The Harrogate Business Awards

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Nicholls Tyreman:

Fiona Movley of Harrogate International Festival.

The winner of the Overall Business of the Year award sponsored by Ignition:

Picture News

The winner of the Employer of the Year award sponsored by LCF Law:

Smalley Marsey Rispin Architects

The winner of the Business Community Hero award:

Sue Kramer of Crown Jewellers

The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year award:

Ben Poole of The Travel Journal

The winner of the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award sponsored by VQ Solutions:

Owen Baxter of The Harrogate Bus Company

The winner of the Best Large Company award sponsored by Berwins Solicitors:

The Harrogate Bus Company

The winner of the Best SME Company award sponsored by Impression Recruitment:

Picture News

The winner of the Best Independent Business award sponsored by Ison Harrison Solicitors:

Cause UK

The winner of the Sustainable Business Award sponsored by Ignition:

EnviroVent

The winner of the Tourism Award sponsored by Rudding Park:

Destination Harrogate

The winner of the Technology Development Award:

Inhealthcare

The winner of the Best Rural Business award sponsored by The HRH Group:

Dale Stores

The winner of the Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business award sponsored by Destination Harrogate: