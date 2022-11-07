Here is your guide to the Remembrance services happening across the Harrogate district

On November 13, the country will come together to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women who have died in wars and other military conflicts.

Here is everything you need to know about what services and events are happening across the Harrogate district on Sunday...

Harrogate

A number of services and events will be held across the Harrogate district this week to mark Remembrance Day

There will be a parade taking place from 10:30am at the Cenotaph in the town centre.

The service will include representatives from the Army Foundation College, the Royal British Legion, regimental associations and uniformed cadets, guides and scouts.

Harrogate Brigantes Rotary have arranged a service for 1pm at Stonefall Cemetery where wreaths will be laid by the Harrogate Mayor and Mayoress, Andrew Jones MP, the Army Foundation College and representatives from the Commonwealth.

Ripon

There will be a service held at the war memorial in the Spa Gardens from 11am where there will be a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths.

A concert of Remembrance will also take place on November 10 at Ripon Cathedral from 7.15pm, paying tribute to our war hereos with music from the Ripon City Band, Dishforth Military Wives Choir and The Dutchy Bells.

Knaresborough

St John’s Church will host a Remembrance service at 9.30am, followed by a ceremony at the Knaresborough War Memorial at 11am, attended by local officials and representatives from the Harrogate Army Foundation College.

St Mary the Virgin Church in Goldsborough, Church of St Paul and St Margaret and St John the Baptist Church will also hold Remembrance services.

Wetherby

There will be a Remembrance parade from 10.40am organised by Wetherby and District Royal British Legion and Wetherby Town Council.

Representatives from more than 30 local community groups and organisations will lay wreaths at the War Memorial on Wetherby Bridge and The Mayor of Wetherby will lay a wreath on behalf of the Town Council.

Pateley Bridge