Harrogate BID strengthens its team with new appointment

Bethany Allen, who has joined Harrogate BID as Business and Marketing Executive.

Bethany Allen, a former Harrogate Grammar School pupil who for the last two years has worked for West Yorkshire Police advising businesses on security measures, has joined the Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) team.

The event management graduate has been appointed by the business organisation as business and marketing executive, working out of its new Victoria Shopping Centre office.

Reporting to BID Manager Matthew Chapman, Harrogate-born-and-bred Bethany will work closely with levy payers, BID partners and board members, as well as helping organise, run and promote its wide-ranging activities.

Mr Chapman said: “I’m delighted to welcome Bethany to the Harrogate BID team. She brings with her a degree in event management and has two years’ experience liaising with and advising businesses and large organisations.

“Having grown up in Harrogate, and also working in the Turkish Baths during her university studies, she knows the town centre incredibly well, which is a real plus for this role.”

Bethany said: “Harrogate is my hometown, and I count myself incredibly lucky being born here, schooled here, and now working here as part of the Harrogate BID team.

“Harrogate is the jewel in Yorkshire’s crown. It’s a town that is famed for its shops, restaurants, bars and conference facilities.

“I’m looking forward to playing my part in the evolving Harrogate BID story, working alongside Matthew, board members and partners, and getting to know our Levy payers and those businesses within the BID Levy area.”

