Harrogate BID says town is open for business but slams Plan B's 'mixed messages'

In addition, Matthew Chapman, manager of Harrogate Business Improvement District said, if festive trade was hit by the new rules which are being introduced after concern over the Omicron variant of the virus, then businesses ought to get new financial support from the Government.

Mr Chapman said: “The message we are consistently promoting is that Harrogate is open for business.

"And with the exception of wearing masks in an increased number of venues, it’s very much business as usual.

“If this confusing message does have an impact on Christmas trade, then I feel the Government should be considering financial support to counter this."

When it came to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new message to work from home where possible, the Harrogate BID boss said it was worrying.

Mr Chapman said: “I think working from home could have impact on the town, particularly those businesses reliant on lunchtime trade.

"However, with Covid measures still in place in many businesses, I’m not sure how many employees will work from home.

As for Covid passports for venues, Mr Chapman was worried about the actual logistics of enforcing the rule.

He said: “Whilst it does have to go through Parliament first, Covid passports and lateral flow tests to visit nightclubs and indoor venues will prove problematic, as who’s going to police it?