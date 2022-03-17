Harrogate BID launches new grants for town centre businesses

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Harrogate BID is keen to support our levy paying businesses."

Qualifying businesses will be able to claim match-funded grants of up to £750 for making a variety of upgrades, including paintwork, signage, and accessibility, all designed to make Harrogate town centre safe, clean and welcoming.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Harrogate BID is keen to support our levy paying businesses in making improvements to their street frontages, the accessibility of their premises and the gateways to the town centre, by providing financial support through match funding.

“We know that businesses in the town centre are facing unprecedented pressures, and we want to ensure that Harrogate remains a desirable place to do business by helping them deliver an aesthetic ‘Welcome to Harrogate’.

“These grants, which help support one of the key objectives in our business plan, namely Safe, Clean and Welcoming, can be used for a variety of different projects.

“As long as the work enhances a façade, or makes it more accessible for disabled customers, we will consider it. As there is a limited budget for the 2022 Town Centre Improvements grant scheme, they will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.”

Businesses should submit their request for grant support to Harrogate BID via email to: [email protected] including a brief description of the proposed work to be undertaken, or equipment needed, along with quotations/proposals and expected completion date.