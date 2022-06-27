Harrogate-based estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley donates £5,000 to Saint Michael's Hospice

The property firm has made a series of contributions to numerous local charities throughout 2022, as well supporting several community and sports groups across North and West Yorkshire.

Saint Michael’s Hospice provides care and support to families living with terminal illness and bereavement across the Harrogate district.

Along with its family of services, the hospice has cared for 120% more people since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuing to do as much as it can, for as many as it can, for as long as it can across its community.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate-based estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley has donated £5,000 to the Saint Michael’s Hospice

Tony Collins, Saint Michael’s Chief Executive, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Dacres for their generous donation”.

“As an independent charity, Saint Michael’s is powered by local community support, with the majority of our care funded by the generosity of organisations and local people who choose to show their support in a variety of amazing ways.

“Our corporate partnerships are vital to helping us to continue our work helping local people and their families living with terminal illness and bereavement.”

Earlier this year, Dacres backed The Immanuel Project, a Bradford-based charity that helps vulnerable and homeless people, with a £5,000 donation.

The firm, which has 19 offices across North and West Yorkshire also supports the Pulse 1 Mission Christmas, Cash For Kids campaign, collecting presents across its offices so that disadvantaged children across the region have a gift to open on Christmas Day.

Patrick McCutcheon, Head of Residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “There is nothing better than being able to give back to the communities in which we operate.

"With a team of 125 at Dacres, we ensure that we select charities that our people have an affinity with.