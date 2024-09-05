Harrogate and Knaresborough Wetherspoons pubs to cut prices on food and drink to mark Tax Equality Day
On Thursday, September 12, the Harrogate and Knaresborough pubs will cut the price of all food and drink to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Thursday to mark Tax Equality Day.
All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.
By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.
Will Thornton, Manager of The Winter Gardens, said: "Customers coming to The Winter Gardens on Thursday 12 September will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.
“It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs have to pay 20 per cent.
“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.
“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.
“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.
“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”
