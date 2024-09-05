Harrogate and Knaresborough Wetherspoons pubs to cut prices on food and drink to mark Tax Equality Day

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Winter Gardens and The Crown Inn will reduce their food and drink prices by 7.5 per cent for Tax Equality Day.

On Thursday, September 12, the Harrogate and Knaresborough pubs will cut the price of all food and drink to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

For example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Thursday to mark Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Winter Gardens and The Crown Inn will reduce their food and drink prices by 7.5 per cent for Tax Equality Dayplaceholder image
The Winter Gardens and The Crown Inn will reduce their food and drink prices by 7.5 per cent for Tax Equality Day

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

Will Thornton, Manager of The Winter Gardens, said: "Customers coming to The Winter Gardens on Thursday 12 September will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

“It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs have to pay 20 per cent.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

Related topics:HarrogateKnaresboroughVATWetherspoons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice